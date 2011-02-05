AlgoSec Launches Global Channel Partner Program to Accelerate Sales and Innovation

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec announced the launch of its new global channel partner program. The new program provides a simple, profitable framework which enables partners to efficiently address customers’ network security policy management challenges, using AlgoSec’s award-winning network security policy management (NSPM) solutions.

AlgoSec’s Channel Partner Program has been developed specifically to enable partners to increase the value of both new and existing sales opportunities, give partners the resources they need to develop long-term customer relationships, and empower the partners to become trusted advisors to their customers. It can be tailored to support multiple business models to meet the specific needs of each individual partner, rewarding achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities. The program provides a range of benefits to partners including qualified lead forwarding, registered opportunity protection, training, certification, and joint sales and marketing support.

Over the past year, AlgoSec has invested heavily in its channel partner program, appointing a dedicated channel team, led by Bruno Weinberger, to support its partners with both sales and marketing initiatives, and developing and executing joint market plans that drive greater awareness and sales pipeline development.

AlgoSec is an automation solution for network security policy management, that delivers end-to-end visibility and analysis of the network security infrastructure (including firewalls, routers and cloud security groups), as well as business applications and their connectivity flows - across cloud, SDN and on-premise enterprise networks. With AlgoSec’s solution, organizations can automate time-consuming security policy changes – with zero touch, proactively assess risk and ensure continuous compliance, quickly provision, modify, migrate or decommission network connectivity for business applications to speed up delivery into production, and much more.

AlgoSec’s award-winning network security policy management solution is available as an on-premise solution and as a SaaS offering – an industry’s first. This gives channel partners flexible deployment options to help their customers align and streamline their security management and business processes.