AlgoSec Delivers Native Cloud Security Management for Microsoft Azure Firewall

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

AlgoSec interoperability with Microsoft Azure Firewall enables another option for security management in the cloud and on premises

AlgoSec announce it has signed a technology collaboration agreement with Microsoft to offer interoperability between the AlgoSec Security Management Suite and Microsoft Azure Firewall to support central security management.

AlgoSec’s new solution will allow an intuitive and effective central management capability for Azure Firewall, Microsoft’s new cloud-native, firewall-as-a-service. Azure Firewall customers will be able to consistently manage multiple instances of Azure Firewalls across different regions and multiple Azure accounts.

AlgoSec customers can already manage Azure security controls, enabling unified security policy management. The collaboration will extend this capability to a fully integrated solution that offers central management of Azure Firewall alongside Network Security Groups and 3rd party security devices such as virtual firewalls deployed in Azure, security controls of other clouds, and on-premises firewalls and SDN solutions.

The collaboration between AlgoSec and Microsoft will provide customers with end-to-end visibility into their cloud estates, pinpointing security risks and misconfigurations while facilitating connectivity troubleshooting and comprehensive security policy management.

The AlgoSec cloud security management solution for Azure Firewall will be available for a select customers this quarter and will be publicly available in Q1 ‘19. Azure customers are already welcome to register for a private preview of the solution now.