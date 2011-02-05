AlgoSec Delivers Complete End-to-End Visibility and Security Management Across the Entire Hybrid Environment

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec released the AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2017.3. In this new version, AlgoSec continues to invest in delivering new capabilities that provide complete end-to-end visibility, analysis and management across cloud and on-premise hybrid enterprise networks.

Key new features include:

Enhanced visibility and automation for Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• In-depth visibility into the internal topology of AWS environments, including NAT and routing configurations from VPN Gateways (VGW), Internet Gateways (IGW), VPC routers, VPC peering and more.

• Support for the leading vendors’ virtual firewalls deployed in AWS, to deliver complete end-to-end visibility, analysis and management of security policies across the entire hybrid environment.

• Automatic implementation of security policy change requests directly onto AWS Security Groups.

Simplify Planning for Effective Micro Segmentation: AlgoSec 2017.3 automatically identifies unfiltered traffic flows within the data center, enabling users to then easily define, plan and enforce effective micro-segmentation for East-West traffic.

Enhanced Support for Palo Alto Networks and Juniper NetScreen Devices:

• Palo Alto Networks: Enhanced visibility and automation of complex virtual routing and policy structures, as well as device group hierarchies.

• Juniper ISG (NetScreen): Automatic implementation of security policy change requests directly onto Juniper ISG (NetScreen) firewalls.

Out-of-the-Box Support for NIST 800-171: With version 2017.3 AlgoSec adds out-of-the box support for the NIST 800-171 regulatory compliance report, to help AlgoSec’s customers engaged with federal government organizations ensure the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in nonfederal information systems and organizations.

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2017.3 is generally available.