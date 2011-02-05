AlgoSec Delivers CloudFlow

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has released AlgoSec CloudFlow, a new cloud-native solution that delivers complete visibility and management of all the security control layers across enterprise multi-cloud estates.

As enterprises move more application workloads to public clouds, they encounter new security challenges. These include a lack of visibility across multiple clouds, the complexity of managing changes to a range of diverse security controls and maintaining security posture across their hybrid estate. These problems mean security management is fragmented, inhibiting agility and increasing security risk due to misconfigurations and missing security controls.

CloudFlow’s centralized management gives organizations instant visibility, in-depth risk and compliance analysis, and automated detection of misconfigurations across multiple cloud platforms. This strengthens enterprises’ cloud security postures and ensures continuous audit-readiness.

Key features provided by AlgoSec’s CloudFlow include:

• Continuous cloud visibility: users benefit from a unified, at-a-glance view of their multi-cloud security posture, revealing any potential vulnerabilities or risks

• Automated, centralized cloud security management: IT and security teams can manage multiple layers of security controls (including cloud native security groups, cloud security products such as Azure firewall and third party security controls). AlgoSec solutions operate across multiple clouds, accounts, regions and VPC/VNETs, giving holistic change management for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, at the speed of cloud deployment.

• Consistent risk and compliance management: security teams can easily manage and enforce company and regulatory policies seamlessly with continuous, proactive detection of risks across all cloud assets, and constant audit-readiness

• Quick deployment: CloudFlow is an agentless cloud-native SaaS solution which allows an easy on-boarding within minutes.

CloudFlow integrates seamlessly with AlgoSec’s Security Management Solution, providing efficient and easier management of today’s complex, heterogenous networks. Organizations can define and enforce security across their entire network environment, whether cloud, SDN or on-premise, using a cohesive security policy to assess risk and compliance, and to troubleshoot connectivity issues and change management problems.

AlgoSec CloudFlow is in early availability.