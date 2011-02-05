AlgoSec Appoints Vice President of Research and Development & VP Product

AlgoSec announced the addition of two new executives to round out its world-class management team as AlgoSec focuses on helping its customers maintain a strong security posture across today’s complex enterprise network environments.

Eran Shiff joins as VP of Product, and Zvika Menachemi joins as VP of Research & Development, bringing decades of leadership, experience and innovation to the AlgoSec executive management team. In their new roles, Eran and Zvika will be responsible for bringing the company to technical leadership in network security and security automation with a major emphasis on spearheading the company’s move into the cloud security management arena.

Eran has a proven track record of steering product portfolio strategy for global and vast businesses, leading overall products planning and life cycle management. Throughout his 24-year career in enterprise SW, Mr. Shiff has held executive leadership roles at leading software and technology companies, spearheading the development of cutting-edge solutions for a diverse range of companies such as Celltick, Stratasys and NICE.

Zvika has an established reputation for steering research and subsequent product, process and organizational change for a wide range of organizations including Cisco, General Electric and PrimeSense. For over 25 years, Mr. Menachemi has led projects that have transformed organizations’ product offerings, processes and operations to address the latest challenges in enterprise technology.