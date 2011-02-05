AlgoSec Announces Support for Privileged Access Control to Enhance Security Management and Reduce Network Attack Surface

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSecn has announced support for the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution. This enables joint customers to further enhance their organization’s security management processes with centralized control of device credentials and privileged accounts.

The integration is a key feature of the AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2018.2, launched today. It gives seamless access from AlgoSec to security devices protected by CyberArk’s solution, with no need to duplicate or save the devices’ access credentials externally. This enables automation of security policy change management processes while minimizing the organization’s network attack surface, reducing management overhead and protecting accounts.

Additional features introduced in AlgoSec version 2018.2 include:

Enhanced support for Cisco, VMware, F5, Fortinet and Juniper devices • Extended change management for Cisco Firepower devices controlled by the Firepower Management Center, giving full automation and end-to-end provisioning

• Extended change management support for VMWare NSX Distributed Firewalls, enabling rules to be automatically added, modified, disabled or removed from policies

• Seamless integration with Cisco Tetration, enabling automation of micro-segmentation projects; also reduces attack surface by combining endpoint and network security

• Extended support for F5’s BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager module.

• Enhanced integration with FortiManager security policies, enabling fully automated management of related Fortinet firewalls managed by FortiManager

• Enhanced workflow automation for Juniper SRX firewalls.

New integrations with External Application Deployment Systems for DevOps

• DevOps can deploy new applications and manage their connectivity with new APIs for application, flow and object editing, and for user / role permission management. APIs are available for Ansible, Puppet and Chef

Optimized user experience

• 2018.2 features a new, dedicated UI for troubleshooting results of traffic simulation queries, helping users to fine-tune their network maps and achieve automation faster

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2018.2 is generally available.