Alfresco Named A Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications, According to IDC MarketScape

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Alfresco was one of only four companies named to the Leaders Category in the report, which said, "Enterprise organizations that desire an open source, cloud-native platform that offers flexibility in extending the application with its own development team should look at Alfresco."

The Alfresco Cloud comprises on-demand services including Content as a Service, Process as a Service, Governance as a Service and AI as a Service. It will enable organizations, ranging from SMBs to large enterprises, to build process and content-intensive applications without the cost and complexity of deploying, managing and updating the platform themselves. The Alfresco’s Digital Business Platform as a Service, which is hosted in Amazon Web Services, is currently in preview mode with general availability coming in 2020.