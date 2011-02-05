Ajax enhances online experience with Mitek

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Mitek has announced that Ajax Amsterdam, one of Europe’s premier football clubs, will be using Mitek’s Mobile Verify® with Face Comparison solution to improve online experience and bolster security for fans.

Putting fan enjoyment and safety at the heart of everything they do, Ajax is committed to verifying the identities of ticket buyers. The hurdles, complying with GDPR while maintaining paper copies of fans’ ID documents, was becoming an unachievable task.

The club recognised the need to optimise its online process, ensure compliance, and greatly improve the online experience of its fans. Realising the role that identity verification technology could play in a digital process, Ajax selected Mitek’s Mobile Verify® solution.

Mobile Verify® combines an image capture experience with document authentication technology to validate that the ID document presented in a digital transaction is genuine and unaltered. Once the ID document has been validated, Mobile Verify uses sophisticated face comparison algorithms to automatically compare the portrait extracted from the ID document with a selfie – thus proving that the person submitting the ID document is its rightful owner. Digital identity verification also hugely improves customer experience. Ajax has been able to digitise the customer journey and thereby make stadium entrance on match days, among other processes, easier and quicker. It will also help protect customer’s ID documents in light of GDPR. Naturally, this technology helps Mitek’s clients to remain compliant with privacy legislation.