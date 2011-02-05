Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Market News

Agreement Signed with Global Aerospace Defence and Security Company

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo MW Ltd (“Leonardo”), a global high-tech Aerospace Defence and Security company.

The cooperation between Crossword and Leonardo will enable Leonardo’s National Cyber Security Centre’s certified cyber consultancy to use Rizikon Assurance to enhance its risk assessment and risk management practice for customers. Leonardo targets its cyber security offerings at Government, Defence and Critical National Infrastructure both in the UK and internationally. Supporting that offering with industry-leading tooling such as Rizikon Assurance, will further improve outcomes for customers.

The MoU states an intention to collaborate across multiple workstreams, including an agreement to bid for certain significant contracts across multiple industries throughout 2020, utilising Crossword’s flagship third party risk management solution Rizikon Assurance and Leonardo’s extensive expertise in integration, cyber and third-party assurance.

The MoU also explores opportunities to partner to deliver technology commercialisation, focusing on cybersecurity research in UK universities and bringing cutting edge technology to market.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 