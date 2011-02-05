Agreement Signed with Global Aerospace Defence and Security Company

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo MW Ltd (“Leonardo”), a global high-tech Aerospace Defence and Security company.

The cooperation between Crossword and Leonardo will enable Leonardo’s National Cyber Security Centre’s certified cyber consultancy to use Rizikon Assurance to enhance its risk assessment and risk management practice for customers. Leonardo targets its cyber security offerings at Government, Defence and Critical National Infrastructure both in the UK and internationally. Supporting that offering with industry-leading tooling such as Rizikon Assurance, will further improve outcomes for customers.

The MoU states an intention to collaborate across multiple workstreams, including an agreement to bid for certain significant contracts across multiple industries throughout 2020, utilising Crossword’s flagship third party risk management solution Rizikon Assurance and Leonardo’s extensive expertise in integration, cyber and third-party assurance.

The MoU also explores opportunities to partner to deliver technology commercialisation, focusing on cybersecurity research in UK universities and bringing cutting edge technology to market.