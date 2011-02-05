Agilepq named a 2019 Firestarter innovator

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

AgilePQ, a company at the cutting edge of encryption and quantum security, was named a 2019 FiReStarter at the Future in Review (FiRe) Conference, an award recognizing companies “on the cusp of making great strides in improving our world.” The FiRe conference, presented by the Strategic News Service (SNS,) focuses on the intersection of technology and the economy and is touted by The Economist as “The best technology conference in the world.”