Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Agilepq named a 2019 Firestarter innovator

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

AgilePQ Honored by the Future in Review Conference

AgilePQ, a company at the cutting edge of encryption and quantum security, was named a 2019 FiReStarter at the Future in Review (FiRe) Conference, an award recognizing companies “on the cusp of making great strides in improving our world.” The FiRe conference, presented by the Strategic News Service (SNS,) focuses on the intersection of technology and the economy and is touted by The Economist as “The best technology conference in the world.”




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 