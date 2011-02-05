Agent Vi Launches Real-Time Anomaly Detection

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi™) has announced the launch of its breakthrough Anomaly Detection capability, as part of Agent Vi’s cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS), innoVi™. Combining Agent Vi’s extensive research into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and development of Deep Learning-powered algorithms with the company’s 15 years of experience in providing cutting-edge Video Analytics solutions, the new Anomaly Detection is a robust self-learning capability that instantly alerts users to atypical incidents.

While innoVi’s Anomaly Detection can be applied to surveillance systems of all sizes, it is particularly valuable for large-scale deployments such as Smart Cities, where the sheer volume of cameras prevents video feeds from being monitored continuously. In such scenarios, and without pre-definition by the user, Agent Vi’s Anomaly Detection can quickly learn the regular movement and traffic in a scene, and alert to irregular incidents, such as a crowd forming or running, a traffic accident or interruption, and more.

innoVi turns unstructured video data into structured metadata by detecting and tracking all objects in the camera’s field of view, and then further analyzes the metadata to discover typical object types, motion patterns and models. Anomaly Detection continuously analyzes the scene in real-time and compares it to the learned models, to identify and alert users to irregular incidents that may have otherwise gone undetected. This is achieved through autonomous and continuous learning by innoVi without any pre-definition by the user, eliminating the need for manual rule configuration and testing. innoVi boasts Anomaly Detection as well as highly accurate, user-defined rules for Real-Time Event Detection, making it an optimal solution for scenes where the events of interest are predicted and well-defined, as well as scenes with continuous motion where it is impossible to predict the range of irregularities that may require user attention. Implemented over scalable cloud infrastructure and applicable to any type of surveillance camera, innoVi is the ideal solution for any type of surveillance deployment, especially large Smart City installations.

Anomaly Detection will be generally available in Q3, 2018.