Advantech’s verified Intel Select Solutions for NFVI now Available for Remote Evaluation

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Networks and Communications Group at Advantech (TWSE:2395) today announced its new remote evaluation portal that provides online access to Advantech’s verified Intel Select Solutions for NFVI. The SKY-8201 servers and FWA-6170 appliances available for remote testing are pre-integrated platforms that allow customers to validate NFV workloads and use cases on certified NFVI configurations with minimum efforts.

Advantech Remote Evaluation Service (RES) offers secure access to a wide range of network platforms for testing performance and functionality without incurring the costs and delays of shipping and fine tuning different NFVI configurations. Intel® Select Solutions for NFVI are verified hardware and software stacks that are optimized for specific software workloads across compute, storage, and network. The new Advantech portal for Intel Select Solutions combines these two initiatives in a natural match that accelerates time to market and minimizes costs when selecting and deploying the new NFV infrastructure.

The portal will open with a choice of two verified Intel Select Solutions for NFVI: the SKY-8201 carrier-grade server and the FWA-6170 network appliance. Both platforms are based on high-performance Intel® Xeon® Platinum and Gold processors and provide high throughput with balanced I/O and on-board acceleration thanks to Intel® QuickAssist Technology and DPDK. They both has been integrated and tested to meet the demanding performance and interoperability requirements of complex NFV workloads.