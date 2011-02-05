Additional 88 Models of Dahua Network Cameras Compatible with QNAP NAS

Dahua Technology announced that an additional 88 models of its Eco-savvy 3.0, Wi-Fi 265 and H.265 PTZ series network cameras are now compatible with QNAP NAS from QNAP® Systems, Inc. Now, more customers are able to choose Dahua Technology’s network cameras per their application scenarios.

Additional 88 Models of Dahua Network Cameras Compatible with QNAP NAS Dahua Eco-savvy 3.0 network camera series can deliver real-time 4K video streams at 15 fps, providing security applications with impressive range of smart detection features including face detection, tripwire detection, and intrusion detection. Dahua Wi-Fi 265 series supports H.265 compression, Human Detection and Smart Tracking features. Dahua H.265 PTZ camera can provide large monitoring range with clear details, while the latest H.265 compression cuts bandwidth in half to ensure video recording with great security efficiency and lower cost.

QNAP keeps improving product and third-party software compatibility. It released QVR Pro surveillance solution, QVR Center central management software and QVR Guard failover application to integrate comprehensive video surveillance features into NAS, providing live monitoring, storage expandability and storage space management functions for home and business users.

Open, Integration and Innovation has been Dahua Technology’s guiding principle. In recent year, the company has been working with more and more renowned third-party platforms, like QNAP NAS in this case, to greatly broaden the application scale of its cameras. This enables security users to enjoy the products and services provided by Dahua Technology in more applications.