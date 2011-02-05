AdaptiveMobile protects 10 operator networks from A2P grey route abuse

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

AdaptiveMobile Security announces a new agreement with an African operator group to secure an additional 10 properties in their network and enable significant new revenue opportunities. The partnership sees AdaptiveMobile’s Messaging Revenue Assurance product widely deployed across the region and is the world’s largest single grey route protection infrastructure.

Recent research by AdaptiveMobile has proven that discovering and controlling Application to Person (A2P) traffic on grey routes is a major revenue opportunity for global operators; yet, many do not yet have the capabilities to monetise this traffic. With analyst firm, MobileSquared, predicting that the A2P SMS grey route market will be rising to $25.86 billion (USD) in 2022 from $1.7 billion (USD) in 2017, there is a need for operators to revisit this opportunity. They predict the growth will happen as operators continue to deploy A2P firewalls to protect against lost messaging revenue – with 83% of operators predicted to have protection in place within the next four years.

“Through our global analysis, we see the significant amount of revenue operators are losing on an annual basis; in one African network, we enabled the operator to recapture in excess of $44 million (USD) in just 12 months” said Simeon Coney, Chief Strategy Officer of AdaptiveMobile Security. Coney continued, “With this new partnership, we will be extending our intelligence and expertise to protect these networks against revenue loss, detecting and blocking suspicious A2P activity and ensuring that only legitimate A2P and P2P (Person to Person) messages are delivered.”

AdaptiveMobile’s grey route solution is unique as it enables multiple business models to manage grey routes, detecting and blocking where the grey route traffic originates as senders try and avoid or minimize payment to carriers, ultimately protecting the operator and allowing them to achieve maximum revenue. The Company’s Network Protection Platform has been proven through deployment in over 75 networks, including some of the largest messaging environments. To discuss how the Company’s Messaging Revenue Assurance products could recapture revenue for your networks, visit AdaptiveMobile at MWC in Hall 2, 2D100MR.