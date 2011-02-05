Acronis Cyber Cloud: A complete cyber protection services delivery platform with flexible storage options

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

In a world where $2.9 million is lost to cybercrime every minute, service providers can gain a substantial competitive advantage by evolving from offering traditional, commodity backup products to selling comprehensive cyber protection solutions.

With Acronis Cyber Cloud, service providers can deliver cyber protection solutions in an easy, efficient and secure way. It’s the only turn-key SaaS platform that provides these critical capabilities:

An integrated suite of services that spans secure backup, disaster recovery, file sync and share, document notarization, and anti-malware protection.

A platform for unified service provisioning, accounts management, monitoring, integration with 30+ popular tools (like ConnectWise), reporting, white-labeling, and more.

Complete flexibility and control for data storage destinations, including popular on-premises infrastructure, hyperscale cloud storage services, and (in all likelihood) your existing storage deployments.

The newly released version of the platform delivers more than 40 major new features, that enterprise-level customers demand – including many only available previously as part of Acronis’ flagship on-premises data protection solution (Acronis Backup Advanced edition). Notably:

Scalable group management of devices and backup plans, ensuring service providers can serve business customers with larger deployments.

Support for new advanced workloads. Partners will gain support for application-aware Oracle Databases and SAP HANA backup and recovery, as well as cluster-aware backup of Microsoft SQL Servers and Microsoft Exchange Servers.

Several new features of the disaster recovery service that enhance its security, compliance and service delivery capabilities.

We’ve also added many new security components, including a two-factor authentication (2FA) method for logins in the platform Management Portal.

These are just a few of the numerous new capabilities in Acronis Cyber Cloud that will enable you to deliver exceptional cyber protection solutions with ease.