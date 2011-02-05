Access Control Academy returns to Moscow in November 2019

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Access Control Academy returns to Moscow in November 21, 2019 for the 4th time this year to drive adoption of technologies that are pitched as affordable and more efficient alternatives to traditional access control strategies in Russia.

In 2019, focus topics and sessions include:

• mobile access control (smartphone-based access control);

• biometric identification;

• open-platform security solutions with integrated access control;

• cybersecurity and multi-level data protection;

• contactless technology for secure physical access;

• cloud-based access control strategies.

Strong growth is predicted for mobile access business in Russia from 2019 to 2025. The user experience will be redefined by increased convenience and new functionality of virtual credentials. System integrators and installers are now able to make extra income by reducing overhead costs as well as time and money to deliver and store physical access credentials.

The demand for access control installations based on open-platform security solutions with integrated access control, biometric identification technology, encryption, and powered by cloud computing environments is expected to be high in the commercial and government application segments in Russia from 2019 to 2025.

If you want to introduce your technology and expertise to the Russian market and connect with key customers, fill in the form here. For more details please contact Olga Fedoseeva at fedoseeva@groteck.ru.

General Sponsor: Grundig Security Sponsors: AxxonSoft, Basler AG, Electronika, Rubicon, Faceter, Milestone Systems, Fort-Telecom, Rubetec, OSRAM, HeadPoint

365 days per year: content and digital marketing initiatives

November 20–22, 2019: the in-person event

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

www.all-over-ip.ru/en