Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

EVENTS

Accept your invitation to Security & Safety Forum 2018

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Join us at the Security & Safety Technologies Forum !

On February 13-15, 2018 TB Forum opens its doors to over thousands of buyers and sellers in Security in Russia and provides the best place for sourcing opportunities, information updates and free educational forums, tackling the key technology issues set to affect your business.

It’s your industry event, and it’s free. So follow the link and you’ll join the 6 000 + other security professionals who will experience the iconic trends of industry development and investment programs in Russia, best practices and effective solutions, new requirements and regulatory issues, implementation practices and successful case studies.

REGISTER TO ATTEND>>>

Program highlights include:
- Solutions and products for the Russian corporate and government customers
- Drone Zone
- BIM Technologies in Building Design & Construction
- Digital economy challenges & issues If you’d like to get introductions with distributors or customers click here

Hope to see you there!

For further details please contact:
Anna Zabora
TB Forum
Project Coordinator
Groteck Business Media
Find me on LinkedIn
zabora@groteck.ru
www.groteck.com




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 