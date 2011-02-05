Accept your invitation to Security & Safety Forum 2018
February 2018 by Marc Jacob
Join us at the Security & Safety Technologies Forum !
On February 13-15, 2018 TB Forum opens its doors to over thousands of buyers and sellers in Security in Russia and provides the best place for sourcing opportunities, information updates and free educational forums, tackling the key technology issues set to affect your business.
It’s your industry event, and it’s free. So follow the link and you’ll join the 6 000 + other security professionals who will experience the iconic trends of industry development and investment programs in Russia, best practices and effective solutions, new requirements and regulatory issues, implementation practices and successful case studies.
Program highlights include:
Solutions and products for the Russian corporate and government customers
Drone Zone
BIM Technologies in Building Design & Construction
Digital economy challenges & issues If you’d like to get introductions with distributors or customers click here
Hope to see you there!
For further details please contact:
Anna Zabora
TB Forum
Project Coordinator
Groteck Business Media
zabora@groteck.ru
www.groteck.com
