AVEVA Releases First Unified Operations Center Solution

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

AVEVA launched Unified Operations Center, its command-and-control solution f or infrastructure operators such as smart cities and facilities management, and for industries like Oil & Gas and Mining.

Working side-by-side with leading companies in these verticals, AVEVA has turned best practices into templated solutions that are repeatable, scalable and adaptable, enabling fast implementation and return on investment. Organizations such as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Assmang Proprietary Ltd and the city of Atal Nagar in India have pioneered early versions of this tailored approach and have realized reductions in project implementation times by as much as 60% over the more time-intensive process of integrating bespoke solutions.

The Unified Operations Center is a central hub that transforms the control room into a collaborative workspace. Functional silos are broken down by contextualizing operational and business data to enable teams to make better decisions based on accurate, real-time information. AVEVA is the first to provide a single solution that integrates IT and OT (Operational Technology) applications in a central hub, enhanced by industry-specific customizations.

AVEVA’s Unified Operations Center, built on AVEVA System Platform, offers faster time-to-value through industry-proven solution templates, reports, dashboards and operational KPIs that unify all available data from operations, process, engineering, maintenance and finance, enabling teams to improve their situational awareness of real-time operations and make better decisions. Unified Operations Center is based on a ‘system of systems’ approach. This enables seamless plug-in of apps, predictive analytics, CCTV video, GIS maps, ERP systems, Engineering P&ID diagrams and more, all within the unified user interface.

Assmang Enjoys a One Single View of Entire Value Chain:

Assmang Proprietary Ltd. turned to AVEVA to centralize operations, consolidate its value chain, and increase situational awareness among three individual mineshafts at its Black Rock Mine Operations. Yogesh Ramjattan, Business Improvement Manager at Black Rock Mine Operations explained why the AVEVA solution was critical to success.

Smart City Atal Nagar is now a ‘role model’ for other Indian Cities: At Atal Nagar (Naya Raipur), India’s first greenfield Smart City, Unified Operations Center was used to integrate grid, water, SCADA building, street lighting, rapid transport, CCTV, e-governance, energy management, traffic management systems and city help desk applications into a central command center.

The command and control center was inaugurated by Mr Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister, India, who termed it a “role model” for Indian cities. Amitabh Kant, CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India, noted that the center was “extremely well conceptualized, planned, and executed. The solution will enable Chhattisgarh to technologically leap-frog. The infrastructure created is world class. The city is futuristic.”