ARBOR Introduces Palm-Sized Digital Signage Controller for Harsh Environment Applications

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

ARBOR Technology releases the latest digital signage player IEC-3900 to level up the multimedia display experience. The IEC-3900’s compact rugged design is built for high quality computing and multi-functional digital signage applications in harsh environments.

2 x 4K HDMI Video Outputs for Graphic Performance

ARBOR’s new multiple display terminal IEC-3900 is powered by the 7TH generation Intel Core i7 or Kaby Lake processor that supports both Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. It delivers a high-performance visual experience with 2 HDMI video outputs which can provide 4K/60Hz displays on both HDMI ports at the same time. The new digital media controller ensures vibrant full HD video outputs to make viewers feel the vivid graphics.

Wide Range Operating Temperature for Harsh Environments

The rugged and reliable IEC-3900 is designed to operate in a wide temperature range from -40 to 70 degree Celsius. It is also designed to withstand vibration and humidity in order to work smoothly and run digital displays perfectly even in harsh environments.

Compact Fanless Design for Maintenance and Easy Installation

The IEC-3900 weighs only 700g and is palm sized, allowing it to be installed easily and needing less space on a wall-mount. Moreover, its fanless design helps reduce the accumulation of dust and requires minimal maintenance.

Intel® vPro & AMT Avoids On-Site Visits for Device Management

IEC-3900 also supports Intel vPro & AMT. Running on the Intel Management Engine where it’s built to monitor, update, and maintain the device remotely to reduce costs for device management and maintenance. With its amazing ultra fanless rugged design and high quality HDMI video outputs, the IEC-3900 is a game changer for digital signage controllers. It will benefit your multimedia applications for infotainment, advertising, hospitality, and more.