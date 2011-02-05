ANSecurity helps Hogarth Worldwide move to a Zero Trust security model protecting 4000 staff across 50 sites

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

ANSecurity, a specialist in advanced network and data security, has announced a successful Zero Trust security enablement project with Hogarth Worldwide to strengthen access controls for over 4000 staff across 50 sites.

Hogarth Worldwide is a creative production business, providing marketing production and adaptation services for some of the world’s most recognisable brands and global multinationals. Hogarth’s integrated production workflow and Media Asset Management technologies bring all-media production under a common workflow to generate tangible savings for clients.

Hogarth is headquartered in London with established production hubs in New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Cape Town and Bucharest. The business was founded in 2008 and is majority-owned by WPP Group. Over the last 8 years’, Hogarth has grown from under 300 staff based at its headquarters in London to span over 4000 users, across 50 sites connected to 5 data centre locations.

In 2018, Hogarth decided to both refresh its secure access platforms to meet greater demand and gain access to more advanced capabilities. The company also decided to deploy a Network Access Control (NAC) solution to strengthen and enforce roles-based access and endpoint security policy for network user, guest and IoT devices.

“ANSecurity provided guidance to help scope the project and design a technical implementation to deploy a modern NAC and scalable VPN solution,” explains Peter Smith, Global Network Architect at Hogarth. As a long-term, trusted advisor to Hogarth, ANSecurity was instrumental in designing a ‘Zero Trust’ methodology to security allowing Hogarth to ensure its distributed workforce is authenticated, authorised and secure when accessing applications and resources across its own data centre and cloud-based resources.

The solution is integrated into its Ruckus based Wi-Fi network, Radius authentication server and Multi-Factor Authentication which runs in Azure. The data from all these systems is passed to a SIEM to allow the IT department to quickly detect any issues and automate threat response to mitigate malware, rogue devices, unauthorised access and data leakage risks.

The new solution has also helped Hogarth to meet the requirements of TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) that enables mutual acceptance of Information Security Assessments which was a key requirement for several of its clients within the automotive industry.

“Across the last 8 years’, ANSecurity has been with us as we’ve grown from a few hundred staff to several thousand,” says Smith, “It is fair to say that they are truly a trusted advisor and we envisage continuing to work closely with the team for the foreseeable future.”