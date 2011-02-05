ANSecurity and Gemalto help Trustology deliver Blockchain innovation

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

ANSecurity, a specialist in advanced network and data security, has announced a successful project with Gemalto to help Trustology deliver innovative Blockchain technology used to secure digital assets.

Blockchain has become a hot technology concept but 2019 will be the year that its adoption will start to enter the wider market beyond crypto currencies. ANSecurity is working with a UK pioneer to ensure that security is at the forefront.

Trustology, recently featured in the FinTech50 Hot 10 list for 2018, is developing technology and services to help private and institutional clients secure digital assets. Its first product, TrustVault, is a step change in key management. It combines un-matched private key protection against cyber and physical threats with low latency execution, by safekeeping private keys and control codes inside tamper-proof, programmable hardware security modules hosted in secure data centres, with encrypted backups in the cloud.

To deliver its breakthrough solution, Trustology has worked closely with Gemalto, and systems integrator ANSecurity to help build an innovative solution that uses Gemalto Hardware Security Modules (HSM).

Trustology has created a bespoke solution that has its software embedded within the HSM, a dedicated crypto processor that is specifically designed for the protection of the crypto key lifecycle, which uses blockchain to further strengthen and scale its advanced cryptographic infrastructure service.

Alongside managing procurement of HSM modules, ANSecurity has provided value-added services acting as a trusted partner to facilitate the development process. ANSecurity consultants have offered product and solution recommendations and worked on Trustology’s behalf to expedite technical assistance during the development process. As a result, Trustology is now in the process of initiating several additional projects with ANSecurity throughout 2019.