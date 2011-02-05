AI CONVENTION EUROPE WILL BE HELD ON THE 4TH OF OCTOBER 2018

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

TIMGlobal Media, jointly with its partner Mark-Com Event, launches the first edition of AI Convention Europe, the international event that brings together B2B professionals, industrial players and AI experts in a one-day conference dedicated to the discovery of Artificial Intelligence.

AI Convention Europe will take place the 4th of October 2018 at BluePoint Brussels, from 9am to 6pm, and will feature an intense program focused on the presentation of AI latest developments, product innovations and most interesting applications. Technology issues and opportunities will be discussed in a round table, with the aim of creating the best conditions for training, learning and networking.

REAPING THE BENEFITS OF AI: THE CONFERENCE OBJECTIVES

Along with Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence is catching on and is leading the groundbreaking transformation of industrial processes, paving the way for the creation of new skills and sociological scenarios that will completely change our lives.

The real impact of Artificial Intelligence on our society and industrial setting is still unknown, but what is known for sure is the centrality of machine intelligence to keep European companies competitive on a global scale. Excellence in AI is therefore urgent and mandatory, and the industry - especially small- and medium-sized enterprises - must be encouraged to uptake AI through applied research, training and public and private investments.

In order to cope with socio-economic changes and adapt to new technologies, chasing future growth, it’s essential to be up-to-date with the most recent market trends, European guidelines and industrial advancements, in order to train professionals and help them boost their skills and leverage new technology capabilities: this is the mission of AI Convention Europe.

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CONFERENCE

The conference will focus on Business Intelligence, Deep Machine Learning, Smart Robotics all the way down to Augmented Reality, Speech Recognition, and Virtual Assistance. The sectors covered will encompass Business, Finance, Industry, Education, Society, Politics, Health, in order to give participants the widest overview of Artificial Intelligence and its different and multiple declinations in the major domains of our society.

An audience of highly profiled CEO, CTO, CIO, Data Officers, Data Scientists, Business Intelligence Managers, Analytics Managers, Change Managers, Head of Innovation, IoT and Big Data Experts, Data Engineers, Data Architects, Software Developers, Business Developer, Marketing, IT Officers will be the ideal and expected public of the conference.

A selected number of AI experts will take floor to enlighten the audience on the challenges and opportunities arising from the implementation of Artificial intelligence for boosting, for instance, Customer Service or for Intelligence Amplification, while tackling the risks connected to technology issues, like safety and security.

Confirmed speakers at the conference to date are: MIEKE DE KETELAERE, Customer Intelligence Director at SAS Nominee ICT Woman of the Year 2018; FERDINAND CASIER, Business Group Leader Digital Industries at Agoria; THOMAS VAN DURME, Computer Science/Aerospace Engineer, Entrepreneur and Founder of ThinkNexT; CHRISTOPHE BIANCO, Founder and Managing Partner at Excellium; FRANK VANDEN BERGHEN, CEO of Business Insight at TIMi. Their presentations will include such topics as: From Artificial Intelligence to Intelligence Amplification; How to scale industrial adoption of AI in Belgium: challenges & opportunities; Using Artificial Intelligence in Customer Service - for real; AI in cybersecurity beyond the hype: Current and future opportunities for cybersecurity professionals.

Partners of the event include: Digital Economy Solutions magazine; Global security mag; Bedigital.brussels; Régional-IT Wallonie-Bruxelles; Solvay Brussels School (Economics & Management); Software Brussels; and Agoria, Belgium’s largest trade association with 1873 members.

For more information about the conference program, costs of participation and updated news, visit https://ai-convention.com