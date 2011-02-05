ACI’s Digital Utilities Europe 2019 will take place on 8th & 9th May in London, UK
March 2019 by Marc Jacob
The 4th annual conference will once again bring together key industry stakeholders to address current challenges of the digitisation in the utilities sector. Join us in London to receive expert insights on business cases, financial aspects and technological advancements in the industry through latest case studies, discussions and interactive networking sessions focusing on latest innovation and technology, cyber security, customer experience and much more and benefit from excellent networking opportunities.
Confirmed Speakers Include: Luca Ceriani, Chief Digital Officer – Alperia Holger Wiechmann, Senior Manager Digital & Smart Energy – EnBW Jouni Pylvanainen, Head of Strategic Development – Elenia Marina Lombardi, Head of New Technologies & Innovation – Enel Edwin Edelenbos, Manager of Strategy - Netbeheer Nederland James Johnston, CEO / Co-Founder – Piclo Rebecca Yates, Policy and Public Affairs Manager - Smart Energy GB Klaas Hommes, Business Development Customers & Markets – TenneT and many more…
Agenda
Topics that we will cover include:
Improving Customer Experience with Seamless Technologies to Activate the Consumer
Establishing Smart Meter Legitimacy with the Consumer
Resilient Infrastructures – One of the Biggest Challenges for the Energy
Transition
Assessing the Operational Advantages of Moving Data to Cloud Services
Benefitting the Industry through Collaboration between DSO’s & TSO’s
Collecting Smart Meter Data to Improve and Develop Grid Management
Maintaining Grid Security throughout the Transition to Decentralised Networks
The Challenge of Forecasting Load Demands alongside Renewable Technologies
Discussing the Implications of Electric Vehicles for the Utilities Industry
Adapting to the Emergence of Residential Photovoltaic Systems and Batteries
Who will attend? You will be joined by CIO’s, CTO’s, CDO’s and Heads of Digital Innovation, IT, solutions and new technologies of: Power generation, transmission, distribution & supply companies, utilities, electricity retailers TNOs/TSOs & DNOs/DSOs, Water & gas utilities companies, Communications providers, data processing, analytics, services providers & consultants. For further.
