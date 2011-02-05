ACI’s Digital Utilities Europe 2019 will take place on 8th & 9th May in London, UK

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

The 4th annual conference will once again bring together key industry stakeholders to address current challenges of the digitisation in the utilities sector. Join us in London to receive expert insights on business cases, financial aspects and technological advancements in the industry through latest case studies, discussions and interactive networking sessions focusing on latest innovation and technology, cyber security, customer experience and much more and benefit from excellent networking opportunities.

Confirmed Speakers Include: Luca Ceriani, Chief Digital Officer – Alperia Holger Wiechmann, Senior Manager Digital & Smart Energy – EnBW Jouni Pylvanainen, Head of Strategic Development – Elenia Marina Lombardi, Head of New Technologies & Innovation – Enel Edwin Edelenbos, Manager of Strategy - Netbeheer Nederland James Johnston, CEO / Co-Founder – Piclo Rebecca Yates, Policy and Public Affairs Manager - Smart Energy GB Klaas Hommes, Business Development Customers & Markets – TenneT and many more…

Agenda

Topics that we will cover include:

Improving Customer Experience with Seamless Technologies to Activate the Consumer

Establishing Smart Meter Legitimacy with the Consumer

Resilient Infrastructures – One of the Biggest Challenges for the Energy

Transition

Assessing the Operational Advantages of Moving Data to Cloud Services

Benefitting the Industry through Collaboration between DSO’s & TSO’s

Collecting Smart Meter Data to Improve and Develop Grid Management

Maintaining Grid Security throughout the Transition to Decentralised Networks

The Challenge of Forecasting Load Demands alongside Renewable Technologies

Discussing the Implications of Electric Vehicles for the Utilities Industry

Adapting to the Emergence of Residential Photovoltaic Systems and Batteries

Who will attend? You will be joined by CIO’s, CTO’s, CDO’s and Heads of Digital Innovation, IT, solutions and new technologies of: Power generation, transmission, distribution & supply companies, utilities, electricity retailers TNOs/TSOs & DNOs/DSOs, Water & gas utilities companies, Communications providers, data processing, analytics, services providers & consultants. For further.