ABB, HPE and Rittal unveil Secure Edge Data Center to drive digitization of Industrial Plants

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

ABB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Rittal will unveil the Secure Edge Data Center (SEDC) for industrial and telecommunications environments. This will allow customers to run enterprise-grade IT in close proximity to their operational technology (OT) environments, machines and equipment to enable low-latency, secure and reliable digital processes.

Gartner says that “currently, around 10 percent of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud. By 2022, Gartner predicts this figure will reach 50 percent.”[1] Also, the market for so-called micro-modular data centers is growing rapidly. According to 451 Research, the market has seen an annual growth rate faster than 50 percent on average over the last 3 years and it will continue to expand with initiatives like 5G and the ongoing OT-IT convergence.[2]

Responding to this demand, the SEDC provides a turnkey and resilient data center environment optimized to operate in harsh environments. It enables customers to run data acquisition, analytics and control processes near industrial equipment to avoid the latency, security and reliability issues associated with data communication through remote IT systems.

The SEDC significantly simplifies the deployment of enterprise-grade IT solutions in industrial environments regardless of their location. It helps customers:

get started quickly – delivered as a factory-integrated and tested turnkey solution, fully equipped with pre-configured HPE software-defined infrastructure, the SEDC is ready to operate within twelve weeks

secure their digital processes – an IP55-rated[3] enclosure, physically protecting against humidity, dust and dirt, with integrated cooling and fire suppression from Rittal and redundant power supply from ABB with backup power

easily scale their environment – the SEDC is easily expandable in steps of 5, 10 and 20 kW to support increasing IT workloads

digitize their industrial environments cost-efficiently and with economic flexibility – by providing enterprise data center functionality on the footprint of a standard IT rack, with flexible financing options such as consumption-based pricing

avoid downtime and on-site operations effort – the SEDC and its infrastructure can be remotely monitored and managed across all customer locations to ensure high availability without requiring specialized staff on site

By equipping the SEDC with hybrid platforms such as HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, customers can deploy Azure-consistent applications to their preferred location – on HPE infrastructure in the SEDC or a data center, as well as in the Microsoft Azure public cloud – to meet their specific requirements regarding performance, security or cross-site collaboration