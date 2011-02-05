A10 Networks Names New Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

In the role as executive vice president reporting to the CEO, White is responsible for managing and growing A10’s global sales organization, sales operations and business development. White’s charter is to drive A10’s global sales and channel strategy.

White is known for being a versatile leader and strategic problem solver during his long career in the cybersecurity industry as an accomplished global sales executive. Before joining A10 Networks, White was vice president of sales at Proofpoint, a leading security-as-a-service provider, where he led the Strategic Accounts and Archive Sales Teams in the US market. Prior to Proofpoint, White held senior leadership positions at Hitachi Data Systems, NetApp, Symantec and ADP.