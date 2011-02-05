A10 Networks Launches Full Spectrum Cloud Scrubbing and On-premise Enterprise DDoS Protection Solution

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced the A10 DDoS Protection Cloud, powered by Verisign™, and the A10 Thunder® 1040 TPS appliance offering advanced on-premise protection. With the availability of the latest A10 DDoS protection solutions, A10 delivers full spectrum enterprise protection to detect and mitigate distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

A10 Networks’ hybrid approach to DDoS defenses combines surgical precision on-premise protection with orchestrated cloud scrubbing, delivered in form factors and subscription models that are cost effective. Smart, scalable solutions from A10 to assist with protection against harmful DDoS attacks, helping to ensure availability of enterprise business services while protecting legitimate users on the network.

Unlike other cloud-based DDoS protection services, A10 DDoS Protection Cloud, which is powered by Verisign’s cloud-based DDoS Protection Service, is based on legitimate traffic, so enterprises do not pay for the amount of traffic that attacks apply against their network. Traffic diversions, or “swings,” to the cloud service are optimized by the on-premise Thunder TPS appliances. The Thunder TPS appliance employs machine learning, traffic profiling and intelligent policy escalation in order to reduce disruption on-premise and alert A10 when redirection to the cloud may be necessary.

A10 DDoS protection solutions enable automated on-premise mitigation escalation, increasing the effectiveness of frontline defenses against all manner of DDoS attacks, including network-based, application layer, slow and low attacks and volumetric attacks that exceed the internet bandwidth of an organization. Orchestrated management of Thunder TPS and Cloud DDoS defenses offers multi-vector protection even during the probing phase of an attack or while transitioning from on-premises to cloud scrubbing.

The A10 DDoS Protection Cloud, powered by Verisign, is available in January 2018, and the A10 Thunder 1040 TPS appliance, with an option for hardware bypass, is available now, unleashing a full spectrum of enterprise DDoS defenses to protect critical business service availability.