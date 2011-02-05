A10 Networks Introduces Multi-Cloud Secure Service Mesh Solution for Applications Deployed in Kubernetes

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced availability of the A10 Secure Service Mesh solution for applications deployed in open-source Kubernetes container environments. The solution provides teams deploying microservices applications with an easy, automated way to integrate enterprise-grade security and load-balancing with comprehensive application visibility and analytics.

A10’s Secure Service Mesh is the first solution of its kind to protect east-west traffic and transparently encrypt traffic between microservices without requiring changes to those applications. The result is a higher level of security and performance for microservices-based applications.

A10 Lightning ADC, a containerized and lightweight load balancer and proxy, is the primary component providing load balancing and security capabilities. It works in an active-active cluster which is elastic and scales up/down automatically with the scale of a Kubernetes cluster. The same Lightning ADC cluster can be used for both North-South as well as East-West traffic.

The security solution between microservices includes enforcing micro-segmentation policies for traffic between the services. The system can also automatically encrypt traffic between services, further increasing the privacy and security of those communications. Additional security capabilities include rate-limiting application traffic to each service, application DDoS and SSL/TLS offload.

The Secure Services Mesh solution includes the A10 Harmony controller, which provides multi-cloud, centralized policy management and also comprehensive metrics, logs and analytics providing actionable insights for each microservice. These analytics include end-to-end transaction latency, throughput, request rate, and other real-time and historical metrics.

Traffic management capabilities in the A10 Secure Services Mesh include automatic service discovery, health monitoring, load balancing, URL/content switching, and support for Blue-Green or Canary deployments.

None of these capabilities requires any change to the actual applications and can be completely automated under the control of the operations teams. This lowers the operational burden as the microservices applications scale in usage and complexity. The A10 Secure Services Mesh solution is tightly integrated with container management systems like Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.