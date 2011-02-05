A10 Networks Hosts SSL Security Event in Saudi Arabia in Collaboration with Splunk and SBM

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks co-hosted a security workshop with the theme ‘Embrace data chaos by inspecting your SSL’ in collaboration with technology alliance partner Splunk and channel partner, Saudi Business Machines (SBM). The event took place at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh on 23 July, 2019.

At the event, executives from A10 Networks, Splunk and SBM teams educated attendees on how regional organizations can learn to embrace their data and use it to better protect enterprise networks in order to maintain business as usual.

A big spotlight at the event was turned on SSL decryption, which is no longer a ‘nice to have,’ but a ‘must have’ as it eliminates blind spots introduced by SSL encryption and thus prevents cyber-crime. A10 Networks has the most comprehensive decryption solution, A10 Thunder® SSLi® (SSL Insight) that decrypts traffic across all ports, enabling third-party security devices to analyse all enterprise traffic without compromising performance. SBM are high-level consultants with system integration services to take the joint solution to the market and add additional value for customers.