A10 Networks Brings Advanced Zero-day Automated Protection (ZAP) to DDoS Defence

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

A10 Networks adds Zero-day Automated Protection (ZAP) capabilities to its Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) family of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defence solutions. The ZAP capabilities automatically recognise the characteristics of DDoS attacks and apply mitigation filters without advanced configuration or manual intervention.

A10 Networks’ ZAP is comprised of two components: dynamic attack pattern recognition by a machine learning algorithm and heuristic behaviour analysis recognition to dynamically identify anomalous behaviour and block attacking agents. ZAP works in conjunction with A10 Networks’ adaptive DDoS security model and its five-level adaptive policy mitigation engines to provide a complete in-depth defence system. This comprehensive approach blocks DDoS attacks while protecting legitimate users from indiscriminate collateral damage typically associated with traditional DDoS protection methods.

The ZAP policies can be enforced by a combination of hardware and software. Thunder SPE (Security and Policy Engine) appliances can serve up to 100,000 ZAP policies at line rate and the remaining ZAP policies can be served by software.

A10 Networks Thunder TPS with ZAP is available now.