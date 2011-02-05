A10 Networks Appoints Redington Gulf as Value Added Distributor in Middle East

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Under the terms of the agreement, Redington will promote A10 Networks’ entire portfolio of leading solutions including service provider network security to support IoT in the age of 5G, multi-cloud management, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) with Zero-day Automated Protection (ZAP), carrier-grade networking (CGN) and application visibility and analytics.

With the addition of A10 Networks, Redington can now build and offer partners and customers a robust, end-to-end solution, integrating complementary solutions from various vendors in the company’s portfolio. It also gives Redington the opportunity of revisiting existing customer accounts and using A10 Networks’ solutions to cross-sell/up-sell.

Redington will be investing into a ‘train your trainer’ scheme, which involves a dedicated employee getting trained by the vendor. The distributor will then act as an Authorized Training Centre (ATC) and build scheduled technical workshops to deliver high level technical training and updates to resellers and partners, including certification programs.