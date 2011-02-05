A10 Networks Appoints New Global Field Sales CTO and Shared Services SVP

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks, announced that Ravi Raj Bhat has been appointed global field sales CTO and shared services SVP, reporting to Chris White, executive vice president of worldwide sales. Bhat’s responsibilities include driving a global technical community, both internally across sales, product management and engineering, and externally with the customer and partner ecosystem. Further alignment of technology, sales services and partner solutions will ensure A10 Networks continues to drive technology leadership in 5G, multi-cloud and security infrastructures. Bhat joins A10 Networks from Ericsson where he was vice president of engineering.

Bhat brings over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, including a variety of senior roles leading globally-dispersed engineering teams across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. He has been involved in delivering leading technologies including distributed cloud platforms, SaaS voice/video conferencing solutions, networking products for enterprise and telco, and launched Intel’s first dual-core server processor.

Prior to Ericsson, Bhat held leadership positions at Radisys and Continuous Computing. He is the co-author of two books and over 30 papers and articles in various technical journals and publications.

Bhat holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, India and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.