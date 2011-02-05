A10 Introduces Centralized Management and Advanced Security Analytics for SSL Inspection

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks released a major upgrade to its groundbreaking multi-cloud analytics and management platform, the A10 Harmony Controller. The upgrade expands A10’s advanced security and connected intelligence capabilities via a new Harmony App that supports A10’s enterprise SSL inspection solution, Thunder® SSLi (SSL Insight).

As encrypted traffic rises so does the expansion of a major security blind spot for organizations. This, coupled with a rise in evolved cyberattacks like ransomware, has led to an increase in the use of encryption to deliver malware to unsuspecting end users.

Ransomware attacks like WannaCry affected over 200,000 users worldwide and account for almost 50 percent of all malware attacks. Dedicated decryption solutions have become a de-facto standard for enterprises so that their entire security infrastructure can gain full visibility into encrypted traffic, without compromising performance or scale, to stop hidden attacks preemptively and ensure continued business operations.

However, enterprises with multiple, geographically dispersed deployments face a larger challenge. It is vital for enterprises to invest in a decryption solution that provides centralized analytics and management that simplifies operations and can track traffic patterns and user behavior from multiple sites, presenting simplified insights for easy identification of anomalies.

A10’s SSL Insight, with Harmony Controller, is a complete solution that provides enterprises with full visibility into encrypted traffic, to enhance their security efficacy, as well as centralized management and advanced analytics to augment their rapid growth. With the SSL Insight solution, organizations have access to:

• Centralized management for multi-site deployments and simplified policy distribution to reduce TCO and improve security staff efficiency.

• Advanced analytics with actionable insights into traffic categorization, anomalies and suspicious activities for easy troubleshooting and rapid response, ensuring ongoing operations.

• Application detection and control for user behavior analysis, increasing employee productivity and improving operational efficiency.

• Simplified, wizard-driven configuration for rapid deployment to minimize operational complexity.

A10’s SSL Insight, with Harmony Controller, provides new levels of control and simplified analytics to help businesses keep up with the rapid growth in encrypted traffic and the evolution of cyber threats. It provides a unique solution to simplify multi-site deployment and management, with detailed visibility and insights into application traffic, thereby increasing security efficacy, shortening troubleshooting times, and enabling simplified capacity planning for reduced TCO.

Availability

The SSL Insight solution is available now with A10 Harmony Controller, A10 Thunder CFW and Thunder SSLi product lines.