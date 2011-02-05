A new Managing Director for Infinigate France

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Klaus Schlichtherle, Group CEO of Infinigate, the European VAD for the distribution of cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Kayser as Managing Director of the French subsidiary. This appointment puts an end to a rigo rous selection process. Stephanie Kayser commenced her new position on January 7 th , 2019.

Holder of a Master’s qualification in International Business Management, Stephanie Kayser was Country Manager of G DATA Software France, a specialist in IT security so lutions and a pioneer in th e field of virus protection. Her 12 years of ex pertise in cybersecurity and her perfect knowledge of the Channel business will allow Infinigate France to accelerate the development of its service offerings, increase its network o f partners and reach its short and long

term growth objectives.

Stephanie Kayser "I’m very happy to be taking on this role at Infinigate. In partnership with our employees, who are known for th eir outstanding professionalism and with the support of Infini gate Group, I aim to enhance Infinigate’s strengths and attain development and growth, growth that the group is expecting ".

"With this appointment, Stephanie Kayser brings to Infinigate valuable skills and experience, two key factors to further strengthe n the group," Klaus Schlichtherle. About Infinigate Infinigate was founded in 1996 as the first Distributor of internet technolo