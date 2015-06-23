9th and 11th October Singapore: Satellite Technology Asia conference and exhibition

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

We are pleased to announce that our inaugural Satellite Technology Asia conference and exhibition will take place in Singapore between the 9th and 11th October 2018.

Satellite Technology Asia will look into the use of satellites by Asian nations and the developments being made to satellites. As well as looking into the civil use of satellites the event will also look into the importance of satellites for the military and governments of Asia.

