97 percent of Organizations Have Adopted Multicloud Strategies for Mission-critical Applications, New Study Reports

May 2019 by Virtustream et Forrester Consulting

Virtustream announced the findings of a new April 2019 study, “Multicloud Strategies Drive Mission-Critical Benefits” revealing that 97 percent of respondents are employing multicloud strategies for mission-critical applications and nearly two-thirds are using multiple vendors for mission-critical workloads.

The Virtustream-commissioned study was conducted by Forrester Consulting and is based on a global survey of more than 700 cloud technology decision makers at businesses with more than 500 employees. The study examines the current state of enterprise IT strategies for cloud-based workloads and details the increasing interest and needs of IT decision makers for multi-use cloud architectures.

Multicloud Investments Are on the Rise

The study shows that multicloud deployments are here to stay, and investments look to increase over the next two years. Budgets for staffing, training and investments in multicloud strategies are on the rise, causing organizations to add new expertise and skills around maintenance, implementation and cost optimization. Almost 90 percent of organizations predict they’ll maintain or increase their investment and staffing for multicloud deployments over the next two years. Specifically, 87 percent will maintain or increase training investment and 88 percent will maintain or increase investment in managed service support.

“Forrester’s new study confirms that organizations are investing in and adopting multicloud deployments for their mission-critical applications to derive significant improvements in agility, performance and cost savings,” said Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer, Virtustream. “With the market’s continuing evolution to multicloud, IT decision makers are either hiring or turning to companies with deep expertise in end-to-end migration planning and services as well as deep expertise in automated, secure, highly scalable and high-performance cloud services for their mission-critical enterprise applications.”

Study Finds Big Business Benefits Associated with Multicloud for Mission-Critical Applications

A significant number of enterprises say they are using multicloud strategies today for mission-critical applications, with the top-ranked use cases centering on customer and financial data, in addition to sales applications. This wave of adoption has raised confidence in using multicloud solutions for mission-critical applications – in fact, nearly 75 percent of organizations say they are using two to three cloud providers today for those business-critical applications.

Surveyed IT leaders showed a diverse set of use cases for their multicloud strategies and believe such an approach yields broad benefits, from increased performance and agility to improved efficiency and costs. Performance and cost savings ranked as the top success metrics organizations use for evaluating these strategies. The third most cited benefit of multicloud is the ability to quickly and efficiently respond to changes and challenges within the business.

Security and Management Challenges Top List of Concerns

Multicloud deployments are complex, and nearly all surveyed organizations experienced issues with deploying and using multiple cloud environments. Although 61 percent feel their multicloud strategy is well aligned to their business objectives, security and management challenges are still reflected as the top issues with use, migration and deployment. In response, organizations are looking to add staff with specific multicloud experience and to work with cloud vendors with expertise and managed service offerings.

Methodology:

In this study, Forrester Consulting conducted an online survey and interviews with 719 cloud strategy and application management decision makers in the US, EMEA, and APAC to evaluate the state of enterprise cloud strategies. Survey participants included decision makers in IT and operations roles at their companies. Questions provided to the participants asked about their multicloud architectures and the current state of their muliticloud and application management strategies. Respondents were offered a small monetary incentive as a thank you for time spent on the survey. The study began in January 2019 and was completed in April 2019.