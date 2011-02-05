87% of ITDMs say Compliance Worries Prevent Greater Cloud use, According to WinMagic Survey

June 2018 by WinMagic

New research released by WinMagic shows that 87% of ITDMs limit their use of the cloud because of the complexity of managing regulatory compliance. A quarter (24%) said, it meant as a result, they only work with a single cloud vendor in their infrastructure, rather than exploit the benefits of a multi-cloud environment, such as cost effectiveness, flexibility, reliability, security and avoiding vendor lock-in.

Hands tied by management tools

The survey, which spoke to ITDMs in Germany, India, the UK and US, also noted that 63% felt the need to use multiple infrastructure management tools was also a hugely restricting factor in their use of multiple cloud vendors.

Looking specifically at managing security compliance across the enterprise, over a quarter (28%) stated they would “not be completely confident” IT systems met all the required processes and standards if an audit was called “today”. 7% went as far as to say there was “a high risk of them failing.”

Good security compliance benefits highlighted

On the positive-side, platform-agnostic management tools that enable enterprises to implement solid security and compliance policies across on-premises and cloud providers are bringing proven benefits. ITDMs reported a number of benefits in terms of efficiency and cost savings:

• 63% improved the efficiency of their systems

• 57% now had enforced compliance across the infrastructure

• 56% say they are more secure

• 32% have made measurable cost savings

• 30% believe their risk exposure is lower