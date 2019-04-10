8-10 April 2019 - Commercial UAV Expo Europe 2019

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Industries covered include Process, Power & Utilities; Civil Infrastructure; Construction; Aggregates & Mining; Surveying & Mapping; Public Safety and Security; and Precision Agriculture. The conference programme addresses such topics as the regulatory landscape, safe integration of UAS into the airspace, ATM, U-Space and disruptive UAS technologies. Programming also includes vertical industry sessions that address the challenge and opportunities unique to each industry, as well as best practices for safe and effective integration and operations. The event draws qualified vertical industry end-users, EU leaders guiding the safe integration of UAS into the airspace, solutions pioneers and more, making for unparalleled networking. Exhibits showcase best-in-class UAS from the world’s top solutions providers, ensuring an efficient way to qualifying and comparing solutions. Commercial UAV Expo Europe is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications, a global event producer that also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Americas (Las Vegas, NV, USA), GeoBusiness Show (London, UK) International LiDAR Mapping Forum (Denver, Colorado, USA), SPAR3D Expo & Conference (Anaheim, CA, USA) and AEC Next Expo & Conference (Anaheim, CA, USA).

More information:

www.expouav.com/europe

Email: info@expouav.com

Dates: 8-10 April 2019

8 April: Pre-Conference & Workshop Programming 13:00 – 17:00 (No Exhibits)

9 & 10 April: Conference Programming & Exhibits

Venue: RAI Amsterdam

City: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Travel Info: https://www.expouav.com/europe/travel/

Hashtag: #expouaveu19

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/

Twitter: @expouav https://twitter.com/expouav

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/co...

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/