7 au 22 February: Infoblox to Host ‘Security and Next Gen Data Centre’ Road Tour across Middle East, Turkey and Africa

Infoblox Inc. announced that it will host a 6-city tour throughout Middle East, Turkey and Africa. The road show, focused on security and next generation data centres, with the theme ‘Integrate, Automate and Elevate Your Security’, will be kicking off on February 7th, 2018 in Dubai, UAE and concluding in Istanbul, Turkey on February 22nd, 2018.

Infoblox experts will discuss how organizations are addressing core networking challenges in security and next-gen data centres and eliminating weaknesses within the core infrastructure. Topics that will be covered include:

• Infrastructure Protection: Keeping your business and network up and running through better visibility, and protection from attacks and vulnerabilities

• Data Protection and Malware Mitigation: Using DNS as the first line of defence to stop data exfiltration and disrupt malware communications

• Threat Containment and Operations: Orchestrating the whole security system and optimizing your response to threats using curated threat intelligence and context

• Next Gen Data Center: Improving agility, scalability, visibility and security in your next-gen data centers through automation and integrations

The full schedule of the road show, with dates and cities for the tour are as follows:

07 February 2018 Dubai, UAE Register

12 February 2018 Kuwait City, Kuwait Register

13 February 2018 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Register

15 February 2018 Cairo, Egypt Register

20 February 2018 Johannesburg, South Africa Register

22 February 2018 Istanbul, Turkey Register

To find out more about the complimentary seminar series and to register to attend, please visit: http://www.infobloxemea.com/roadtou...