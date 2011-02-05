6th annual Cyber Intelligence Europe conference and exhibition will be taking place in Amsterdam on the 4th - 6th September 2018

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyber Security is still a major concern for many European governments. Cybercrime is at an all time high and with many leading European cities becoming “Smart Cities” this is creating new opportunities for criminals to attack city computer systems and infrastructures.

Our 6th annual Cyber Intelligence Europe conference and exhibition will be taking place in Amsterdam on the 4th - 6th September 2018. The Netherlands has been attacked in recent years by cyber criminals. In January 2018 the national tax office and banks experienced a DDoS attack on their websites. They were also hit by the Ransomware attack in 2017 that targeted many European computer systems. Cyber Intelligence Europe will provide in-depth presentations from leading government officials who create the cyber security strategies and policies for their nation. You will also hear case studies of successful threat intelligence work that stopped cybercrimes before they took place.

Now in it’s 6th year Cyber Intelligence Europe is the perfect opportunity to understand the challenges European governments face when dealing with cybercrimes on their infrastructures. Our event will also provide attendees with an insight into future threats that are predicted due to the constant development of IoT and Smart Cities.

