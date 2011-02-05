66% of European Websites Not Ready for GDPR Due to One Simple Oversight

April 2018 by VPNMentor

Research carried out by vpnMentor has uncovered that a staggering 66% of sites across Europe are not compliant with the upcoming GDPR regulations due to take effect on May 25th. The high failure rate can be attributed to the absence of an up-to-date privacy policy.

vpnMentor tested more than 2,500 sites and found that only 34% had an up-to-date privacy policy. 66% either had an out-of-date policy or none at all. The worst offenders were websites in Netherlands (23%), Estonia (21%), Sweden (21%), Denmark (20%) and Portugal (17%). Germany tops the ranking with 67% compliance, while UK and France have GDPR-compliance rates of 31% each. Access the report in full here.

Penalties for non-compliance can face fines of 4% of a company’s global revenue or €20 million, whichever amount is greater.

There is still time for companies to get GDPR ready. The regulation takes effect on May 25th and a two-year grace period will apply. Privacy policies are readily available to use and adapt: Website Planet being one notable resource leveraged by businesses.