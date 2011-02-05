60% of Businesses Suffered a Print-related Data Breach in the Last Year

February 2019 by Quocirca

Quocirca published the results of its latest Global Print Security Report, which shows that reliance on print in the workplace is causing security concerns for businesses worldwide.

Print-related breaches are costing an average of £313,000 per year, the study found, with 60% of organisations experiencing at least one print-related data loss in the past 12 months. The majority of breaches stem from accidental actions by internal users i.e. insider threat.

Despite a reported 11% of all security incidents being related to print infrastructure, the research found that attempts to mitigate print risks lack maturity. Only 27% of businesses achieve print security leader status in Quocirca’s Print Security Maturity Index.

Key research findings:

• 91% of organisations consider print to be important today and 87% expect its importance to continue over the next two years.

• 66% of organisations rank print in the top 5 risks that could lead to security breaches, second only to public cloud services (69%).

• 73% of organisations are concerned or very concerned about the risk of print-related data breaches.

• 11% of all security incidents are print-related, equating to nine incidents per year on average. 60% of businesses have suffered at least one print-related data loss in the last 12 months.

• 77% of businesses say they are increasing print security spending, with 11% of overall security budgets allocated to print infrastructure.

• Businesses are most worried about malware infecting print devices, but the majority of breaches result from human error.

• Organisations using managed print services (MPS) are more secure with 76% of print security leaders taking advantage of MPS.