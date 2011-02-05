6 June - GlobalPlatform Device Security Workshop Comes to Washington DC

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform will bring its device security workshop to Washington DC on Thursday June 6, 2019. The day will demonstrate how GlobalPlatform Specifications serve as a framework to build a secure connected world and are relevant to those involved in the development, deployment and use of trustworthy devices, with emphasis on their use in the government sector.

Delegates joining the free workshop will gain an understanding of GlobalPlatform’s collaboration with key players within the ecosystem, including industry partners, government agencies and solution providers. In addition, delegates will learn about the nuanced cybersecurity requirements of key use cases such as IoT and enterprise ID. The expert speakers will explore how key GlobalPlatform technologies and frameworks – including Root of Trust, Device Trust Architecture and secure components – can be used to safeguard these increasingly connected ecosystems but also to drive awareness to device manufacturers starting their journey to the cyber world.

“As everyday devices take on increasingly significant roles in our personal and business lives, we as an industry must ensure they are up to the task,” comments Kevin Gillick, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform. “With sensitive personal, business and government data being accessed and managed on these devices, a security-by-design mindset is essential. And the technology is already available to make this a reality. We therefore look forward to welcoming delegates involved with government device development and deployment, or with interest in device security, to join us in Washington DC in June.”

The workshop – GlobalPlatform: A Framework to Build a Secure Connected World – will be hosted by G+D Mobile Security the day after the Secure Technology Alliance’s ‘Securing Federal Identity’ conference. It is open to representatives of member and non-member organizations – including program / project managers, security experts, product suppliers, technical consultants and systems integrators – and seating is limited. To avoid disappointment, reserve your place now.