6-7 March 2018 - Security & Counter Terror Expo 2018: bringing together the international community to enhance global security

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

The threat of terrorism continues to have far reaching effects on every day life with a total of 25 terrorist attacks taking place across Europe in 2017. As risk from lone-wolf attacks and sophisticated ransomware increases, security professionals are faced with a growing challenge to evolve and stay one step ahead by investing in new technologies and intelligence solutions that will protect critical assets and people from today’s threats.

Aligned with the Home Office’s CONTEST counterterrorism strategy and Control Risks’ RiskMap 2018, Security & Counter Terror Expo 2018 (SCTX), which returns to Olympia, London from 6-7 March 2018 to mark its 10th anniversary, will address the most pertinent issues security professionals face from around the world, providing them access to the expertise, technologies and solutions required to prevent, pursue, protect and prepare for potential attacks.

With more than 350 suppliers, 3,000 products on display and over 100 not-to-be missed conference sessions, the event will facilitate discussion on best-practice strategies to halt the advance of terrorism and showcase the latest products and technologies available to those tasked with protecting the public, business and nations.

Alongside more than 350 businesses demonstrating their products and services on the show floor, experts from across the globe, including representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), NATO, Europol, National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and critical national infrastructure (CNI) organisations, will explore the best-practice strategies to help security professionals remain one step ahead of those intent on carrying out attacks.

New to 2018: Live technology and training in the spotlight

A series of new features will join the line-up at SCTX 2018, enabling attendees to see innovative technologies, solutions and services in action in the Integrated Security Showcase, and attend a series of half day workshops in the new Security Leaders Programme.

The new Integrated Security Showcase will feature a live security operations centre where visitors can identify unique solutions that can be used in a variety of installations to tackle the latest security threats. A carefully curated array of products will be displayed in the feature, with facial recognition, hostile vehicle identification, cyber threat mitigation, intrusion detection, perimeter protection, CCTV, video surveillance and biometric solutions all working in harmony.

Putting training in the spotlight, the Security Leaders Programme will deliver cutting edge content to educate its audience on threats and solutions, while providing a clear roadmap for the future. Professionals can sign up to attend workshops that cover: business continuity, the protection of government buildings, security in the retail, offshore and healthcare industries, property management, and facility management. Further sessions will give invaluable advice on career management, marketing and leadership.

Showcasing best practice with live demonstrations

Alongside live technology demonstrations in the Integrated Security Showcase, attendees can join MEGGiTT Training Systems - a leading supplier of integrated live fire and simulation weapons training systems – as it facilitates a fire arm simulation experience on stand B40. It will also showcase its FATS 100MIL and portable FATS 100P small-arms training systems.

Innovation at Security & Counter Terror Expo

SCTX 2018 will showcase a wide range of product innovations from more than 350 exhibitors, including those supplying the latest in drone and counter drone technology, virtual reality, surveillance control systems, high security fencing and much more.

Custom Consoles will promote its full range of security control room desks and video monitor mounting systems on stand D89. The central feature of the Custom Consoles exhibit will be a SteelBase-Lite desk. This can be configured to provide an ergonomically efficient working environment for any size of control room. In addition, Custom Consoles will also provide a control desk from its SteelBase range for the Integrated Security Showcase.

Speaking about SCTX, David Thompson, Event Director, Security and Counter Terror Expo, said: “The terrorist threat is changing almost daily creating countless issues for security professionals. SCTX is an essential platform, that provides a secure environment to source the latest solutions and define effective strategies to current threats.

“This year’s SCTX marks its 10th anniversary, and the event is now firmly established as the key location for security professionals to identify new technologies and learn about evolving strategies to prevent future attacks, be it physical or cyber. When the show opens in March, we look forward to welcoming security professionals, tasked with keeping nations, assets and businesses safe, and helping them to remain one step ahead of those intent on carrying out attacks.”

SCTX remains the only event that unites security professionals from all four corners of the world. Working in partnership with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and supported by the Cabinet Office, and the official currency partner, HermexFX, the event is expected to welcome a record number of delegations, building upon the 9,850 visitors who attended in 2017 from more than 114 countries – including France, Germany, Japan, Spain, Italy, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, UAE, Canada and the US.

For more information and to register for access to SCTX, the World Counter Terror Congress, Ambition, Forensics Europe Expo and The People Movement and Management Show, visit www.sctx.co.uk/registration and use guest code UKSW18.