6 – 7 March 2018 London World Counter Terror Congress: Shaping the world’s counter terror strategy

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Leading security figures from across the globe, including representatives from the United Nations, Europol, NATO, European Commission and the National Police Chiefs Council, will travel to London this March to discuss counter terrorism strategy, operations and best practice at the annual World Counter Terror Congress. The two-day conference, taking place from 6-7 March at Olympia, London, will see speakers and delegates debate the terror threats facing nations today and discuss future policy for national security.

With topics ranging from counter radicalisation tactics, the major challenges within modern European communities and the emerging threats on modern infrastructure, more than 20-plus high-ranking officials will lead the congress providing invaluable insights and best-practice examples to more than 1,000 attendees.

Among the speakers will be Sir Julian King, European Commissioner for the Security Union, European Commission, who will discuss the steps required to build an effective and sustainable Security Union, strengthening the fight against terrorism and organised crime, reinforcing the security response to radicalisation and tackling terrorist propaganda and hate speech online.

Dr Jamie Shea, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, NATO HQ will lead a discussion on the current threat landscape and requirements for domestic security. He will also share insights and feedback into the technologies used to combat terrorism.

Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley, will also feature on this year’s programme. He will discuss national security and share his vast experience with delegates attending the World Counter Terror Congress. As Britain’s most senior anti-terror policy officer, Rowley has served in the police for over three decades and is credited for working alongside intelligence services to foil 23 terror attacks in the UK since 2013, as well as doubling the number of arrests by counter terrorism officers in the last year.

Mr. Richard Barrett, Coordinator of the Al-Qaeda/Taliban monitoring team of the United Nations Security Council and former MI6 will chair the two-day conference. Speaking about the World Counter Terror Congress, Richard said: “Security professionals are faced with a growing challenge to stay one step ahead of the evolving threats facing the UK and other nations. Collaborating to develop a multi-faceted intelligence-led approach is key to preventing future attacks. The World Counter Terror Congress will welcome security leaders from across the globe to discuss and help delegates identify ways to detect, deter and disrupt potential terror threats.”

The World Counter Terror Congress will feature more than 20 sessions, covering counter terror initiatives; evolving strategies to counter radicalisation and violent extremism; enhancing interoperability; the role of technology and the EU ITCEN; and tracking the movements and intentions of extremists.

Among those confirmed to speak, Christian Rousseau, Executive Director, Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre, Government of Canada; Henrik Hansen, Director, Preventative Security, Danish Security and Intelligence Service; Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Wilson, National Counter Terrorism Protect and Prepare Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism HQ; and Detective Chief Superintendent Dermont Robinson, Head of Counter Terrorism, City of London will lead sessions on day one of the conference.

The World Counter Terror Congress will take place from 6-7 March in London during the internationally renowned Security & Counter Terror Expo (SCTX). Run in close correspondence with the UK’s Home Office CONTEST Strategy, Cabinet Office, CT Police and Emergency Services, the conference will facilitate discussion on best practice to defeat the ongoing terror threat to people, businesses and nations.

For more information and to register for access to the World Counter Terror Congress, visit https://www.counterterrorexpo.com/w....

ends-

For more information, please contact Tom Derrick at Storm Communications on 020 7240 2444 or SCTX@stormcom.co.uk

About Security & Counter Terror Expo Security & Counter Terror Expo is the event for professionals from the public and private sectors tasked with protecting against terrorism and delivering effective security strategies. It comprises of a free-to-attend exhibition, workshops, demonstrations and a high-level paid for conference. It takes places at Olympia, London from 6 – 7 March 2018.