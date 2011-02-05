53 percent of Web Users More Concerned About Online Privacy in 2019

November 2019 by PreciseSecurity.com research

The constantly evolving internet and the rising number of cybercrime threats have affected the trust of global online users. According to PreciseSecurity.com research, 53 percent of them have become more concerned about their online privacy compared to a year ago. The statistics show it is the first time the level of internet privacy concerns has increased since 2014.

Europeans are the Least Worried About Their Online Privacy

The statistics show that concern about online privacy is the highest in developing countries. With 82 percent of citizens worrying about their internet safety, Nigerians ranked first on the global list, followed by Egypt, India, Kenya, and South Africa.

The 2019 data confirm that growing concern on web-related privacy issues is inversely proportional to the economic growth of the state, which explains why are some of the most developed countries of the world at the back of the list. France, Japan, and the United States have 47 percent of citizens who have become more concerned about their online privacy this year. During 2019, only 26 percent of Germans expressed growing concerns about the same issues, which makes them the least troubled nation in the world. It is a surprising fact considering a recent PreciseSecurity.com research, which showed that 75 percent of German companies had been affected by some IT security incidents in 2019, causing total damage of €102.9 billion this year.

Cybercriminal is the Leading Online Security Issue

Compared to a year ago, cybercriminals remained the leading factor of increased global online security concerns. Global citizens also believe that eCommerce companies and other internet users are most likely to affect their online security. However, during recent years, concerns about domestic and foreign governments have increased the most.

At the same time, growing concern about online security has delivered some significant behavioral changes, as well. The 2019 data show that 45 percent of global web users started avoiding emails from unknown senders. Other most common behavioral changes include not visiting specific Internet sites, using antivirus software, resetting the password regularly, and avoiding certain web applications. Only 12 percent of users decided to make fewer eCommerce purchases to ensure their online security.