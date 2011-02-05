4th Annual Global Cybersecurity Forum, HackIT 4.0: Exploit Blockchain will be held October 8 – 11 in Kyiv, Ukraine

The annual HackIT Cybersecurity Forum is coming up on October 8 – 11 in Kyiv, Ukraine. HackIT is all about bringing white hat hackers and the blockchain community together.

The annual Hacken Cup – the onsite bug bounty marathon – happens on October 8, with 20 top white hat hackers finding critical vulnerabilities in your client’s or company’s web and mobile applications. Developer teams can exchange experience with top security researchers, receive a day of offline bug bounty and cybersecurity consulting and one month of online bug bounty at the HackenProof platform: http://bit.ly/2vrEBX3. Also includes a press conference with media and three tickets to the HackIT forum and VIP afterparty.

HackIT - is an annual, practical information security related forum where all that’s virtual becomes real. HackIT 2018 is a 2-day forum devoted to Defense and Attack themes; the main topic for 2018 is Blockchain technology. Professionals present their latest research and discuss trends at the forum, hackers can win challenges and show their skills, amateurs can learn various disciplines at trainings, and the media can gather valuable material from primary sources.

The Venue facility at Parkovy, Park Road, 16 a, has 1,200 seats, includes one main stage, two secondary halls, an exhibition hall, coffee break lounge and an invite–only afterparty in the VIP lounge.

HackIT is not a boring vendors exhibition. Meet leading industry experts, learn with practical lessons, develop strategic networking and experience effective insights while spending time with an awesome community.

Speaker Submissions Being Accepted Now

Last year’s (2017) speakers included: Philip R. Zimmerman, Ryan Lackey, Alex Brennen, Yasser Ali and Ebrahim Hegazy.

Speaker submission applications, topics and background are found here: http://bit.ly/2OLPtqM

HackIT 2018 Schedule

October 8: Hacken Cup – Onsite bug bounty marathon.

October 8: Trainings – Intensive workshop from 10 AM – 6 PM.

October 9: Networking Day – Guided tour to, yes, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

October 10 & 11 – Attack Day and Defense Day: 4 Keynotes

32 Speakers in 2018 – no sales pitches or classic horror stories about evil hackers. _ Only cutting – edge knowledge. 3 Tracks

Additional activities:

Onsite Capture the Flag,

4 Panel Discussions,

Roundtables and meaningful discussions.

HackIT 2018 provides an exceptional opportunity to meet all of these people in one place, including:

White hat hackers – highly skilled security researchers, Leading cybersecurity companies – Industry leaders, including CEO’s, COO’s, CFO’s, CSIO’s and CIO’s, Blockchain pioneers – Engineers, developers and enthusiasts, Top tech bloggers – Prominent influencers, Crypto company executives – CEO’s, CIO’S & CSIO’S, Smart Contract Auditors – Industry leaders from top companies.

Registration and tickets are available here: http://bit.ly/2AKybYe

HackIT is powered by Hacken.io and supported by Fenbushi Digital.