45 MW of green power to strengthen the HPC & Blockchain business offerings of Etix Blockchain

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Etix Everywhere Borealis, part of Etix Everywhere and Etix Blockchain, signed new power contracts in Q4 2018 with Icelandic power providers, securing in total 45 MW of power. These contracts will support the expansion of HPC & Blockchain data centers in Iceland.

Power contracts with all the main power providers in Iceland. In Q4 2018, 45 MW of green power was secured for Blockchain and HPC data centers from the main Icelandic Power providers. One contract was signed with Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company of Iceland, for 25 MW of green power, another one with ON Power for more than 10 MW, while a first one had already been signed in 2016 with HS Orka.

These power purchase agreements provide Etix Blockchain and Etix Everywhere Borealis with 45 MW of renewable and reliable hydro and geothermal power to fuel existing and future HPC & Blockchain data center sites. The facilities are built to suite for HPC applications using the ambient conditions in Iceland resulting in one of the most cost effective HPC operations anywhere. In parallel, a power transmission contract was signed on December 21st 2018 with Landsnet, the Icelandic Transmission Operator, to ensure the delivery of the aforementioned power.

"It was essential to partner with the main power providers in Iceland in order to secure this large amount of power." explained Björn Brynjúlfsson, CEO of Etix Everywhere Borealis. "Demand for large scale HPC and Blockchain services is growing at a rapid pace and we are now in a position to continue to support our customers growth plans."

Today, 100% of the energy used on Etix Blockchain sites is green and renewable. The three power providers are committed to produce renewable energy: Landsvirkjun owns and operates both hydro and geothermal power plants in Iceland with a large hydropower station in the Blönduós area while ON Power and HS Orka produce geothermal energy.

Iceland, one of the leading countries for HPC and Blockchain

"Many industries will soon embrace Blockchain and HPC technology, in particular with the booming development of artificial intelligence applications.” said Antoine Gaury, Head of Etix Blockchain. “This new demand will result in the segmentation between premium data centers (Tier III and IV standards) and more affordable facilities to evolve. Intermediary standards offering competitive financial solutions in line with the quality requirements of institutional customers are going to appear. Iceland is the perfect location to implement those intermediary standards and to offer attractive terms to our clients." Leveraging its competitive edge, Iceland has become one of the world’s prime location for HPC and Blockchain. Its naturally cold climate, necessary for the direct free cooling of the servers, as well as the abundance of renewable energy – geothermal and hydroelectric – are undeniable benefits to reach an ambitious PUE.

All facilities that are currently being built by Etix Blockchain are designed to suite for HPC applications using the full potential of ambient conditions in Iceland.

Etix Blockchain’s data centers in Iceland

Etix Blockchain has developed two main sites in Iceland, Etix Fitjar #1 and Etix Blonduós #1. Etix Fitjar #1 is a HPC data center of 8MW housing 5,000 servers. The first module of the building was delivered in September 2018, the second and third ones in December 2018. The investment for this data center represents a total of 5 M€.

Etix Blonduós #1 is a campus of HPC & Blockchain data centers. Two data centers have already been delivered. The campus could grow with a large number of additional buildings.

Etix Blockchain is also securing additional lands in Iceland and in the Nordics to further its expansion.