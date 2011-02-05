4 April Paris: In the face of increasingly complex and multiple cyberthreats : are you ready ?

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

In an increasingly connected economic environment, the information systems of all companies are exposed to the same threats, potentially jeopardizing their business or reputation.

From phishing to APT, how to detect, react and better protect your sensitive assets? Our experts (in partnership with BDO Israel) will decipher the latest trends and challenges, with a business user perspective.

To ensure that we tackle the issues which are specific to you, you can also indicate the topics you would like to see hear about (at the end of the registration form).

The conference will be followed by a networking time, around a cocktail.

> REGISTER FOR THE EVENT <