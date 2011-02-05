4-6 June London - Infosecurity Europe exhibitor line-up brings together the ‘who’s who’ of leading cyber and information security professionals

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

This year’s Infosecurity Europe – Europe’s number one information security event, taking place in London from 4-6 June 2019 – is raising the bar for 2019 with over 400 exhibitors set to attend. The event will feature some of the most forward-thinking, innovative cyber security companies and experts from around the world. Among the confirmed keynote speakers are Jamie Bartlett, bestselling author of The People Vs Tech, The Dark Net & Radicals, and Dame Inga Beale, former CEO of Lloyd’s of London.

Jamie Bartlett, Senior Fellow and former Director of the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media, Demos, and best-selling author, will deliver the opening keynote on day 2, Weds 5 June (10.15-11.05am), sharing a journey of discovery, with insight into how technology is changing society. From cybercrime and surveillance to privacy, data and democracy, this inspiring presentation will provide a fresh perspective on the challenges facing the cybersecurity community.

Former CEO of Lloyd’s of London, Dame Inga Beale will give a keynote on Weds 5 June (11.25am-12.05pm), giving her “View from the Board” where she will be sharing her views on Managing Organisation Complexity and Risk, how to change business and culture and the need to balance tradition and history, and modernity and innovation when delivering digital transformation. She will discuss the challenges of managing a complex organisation, along with her perspective on cyber risk and how the board and information security function should be communicating and collaborating.

LaunchPad showcases new technologies and solutions

To allow visitors to make the most of the event, Infosecurity Europe has introduced the new LaunchPad, an interactive one-stop-shop for visitors to listen and explore some of the new exhibitor novelties at the show. Also new for 2019 is the FutureSec programme, designed specifically to help the industry boost its innovation capability. This will be the hub for a series of events and sessions designed to help businesses enhance their people’s skillsets, to provide start-ups with the knowledge they need to grow, and to support individuals in planning their careers.

For those looking to learn more about the latest technologies, they can visit the Cyber Innovation Showcase featuring some of the UK’s top 13 innovative small companies, as well as the dedicated Discovery Zone and the Start-Up Zone.

A programme that promotes innovation

The conference programme aims to provide visitors with key insights to manage information and cyber risk, explore the breadth, depth and creativity of security technologies, uncover the latest trends, and see and hear, how peers are solving problems – while the exhibition is a fantastic opportunity to educate attendees with new innovation and expert advice, and to network with potential partners and customers, all under one roof.

As part of the wider discussion, exhibitors will cover topics such as privacy, hackers and threats, the human element, law, IoT security, public interest technology, and talent shortages. The conference is packed with keynote presentations, strategy talks, technology showcases, Geek Street, and numerous special events supported and presented by exhibitors.

Nicole Mills, Senior Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, commented: “With visitor numbers growing significantly over recent years, Infosecurity Europe continually commits to fostering and promoting innovation in the industry. The conference promises to showcase over 100 pioneering newcomers in the information security industry, as well as a host of the most widely regarded and seasoned security companies.”

Victoria Windsor, Group Content Manager at Infosecurity Group, adds: “This year promises to be brimming with powerful business insights and industry-redefining conversations. We aim to showcase information, intelligence and advice from the world’s top cybersecurity professionals, to enable visitors and exhibitors to connect and share perspectives over the security issues they encounter. We encourage visitors to come along and experience everything on offer, and even bring their teams along to divide and conquer the show.”

Infosecurity Europe, now in its 24th year, takes place at Olympia, Hammersmith, London, from 4-6 June 2019. It attracts over 19,500 unique information security professionals attending from every segment of the industry, including 400+ exhibitors showcasing their products and services, industry analysts, worldwide press and policy experts, and over 200 industry speakers are lined up to take part in the free-to-attend conference, seminar and workshop programme - https://www.infosecurityeurope.com