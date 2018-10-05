3rd – 5th October 2018 New Delhi, India: Border Management & Technologies Summit Asia conference and exhibition

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

IBMATA are pleased to announce that we will be hosting our Border Management & Technologies Summit Asia conference and exhibition in New Delhi, India on the 3rd – 5th October 2018.

The Border Management & Technologies Summit Asia conference and exhibition will bring together leading government officials from across central Asia, South-East Asia, Australia and the Middle East to discuss the border security challenges faced in the region and in their respective nations.

If you are interested in speaking, sponsoring or exhibiting at the event please contact Martyn Hill: martyn.hill@ibmata.org or +44 7792 473246.